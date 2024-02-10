Aid groups warn of Rafah ‘bloodbath’

Say any Israeli military advance into southern Gaza city could cause mass deaths

Women and children wait in a queue to collect water in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, as UNRWA warns a major Israeli military action on Rafah would heap further devastation on civilians. Photo: AFP

Any Israeli military advance into southern Gaza's Rafah area could cause mass deaths among the more than a million Palestinians trapped there, with humanitarian aid in danger of collapse, aid workers said yesterday.

Israel has threatened to advance from Khan Younis, Gaza's main southern city, to Rafah, where the population has increased five-fold as people have fled bombardment, often under evacuation orders, since Israel began its assault on Gaza's ruling Hamas movement.

Some 1.5 million people are now jammed into filthy, overcrowded shelters or on the street in a patch of land hemmed in by Egyptian and Israeli border fences and the Mediterranean Sea as well as Israeli forces.

Doctors and aid workers are struggling to supply even basic aid and stop the spread of disease.

"No war can be allowed in a gigantic refugee camp," said Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), warning of a "bloodbath" if Israeli operations expand there.

"Expanded hostilities in Rafah could collapse the humanitarian response," NRC added in a statement.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out deadly air strikes on Gaza yesterday, hours after US President Joe Biden described the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave as "over the top".

Residents reported fierce gun battles in the enclave's north, and witnesses said eastern parts of Khan Younis in the south had been shelled. Medics and Hamas media said an Israeli drone strike had killed two people in Khan Younis.

Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in the latest air strikes, including eight in Rafah, reports Reuters.

Salem El-Rayyes, a Palestinian freelance journalist living at a camp for displaced people, said children were among those killed when an Israeli missile slammed into a house in an area nearby.

"They were asleep in the early hours of Friday around dawn," he wrote on Facebook. "The explosion rocked the ground under our feet and the sound still echoes in our ears."

Gaza's health ministry said yesterday that at least 27,947 Palestinians had been confirmed killed in the conflict, 107 of them in 24 hours, and 67,459 injured.

In some of his sharpest public criticism to date of Netanyahu's government, Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday: "I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top."

Biden said he has been pushing for a deal to normalise Saudi Arabia-Israel relations, increase the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Palestinian civilians, and pause fighting for a time to allow the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, stressed the growing toll the offensive is taking on children in Gaza.

"Children are being robbed of childhood. This needs to be reversed starting with a humanitarian #ceasefire," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.