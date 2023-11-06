Middle East
Aid entering Gaza ‘nowhere near’ enough

Says WFP chief
A Palestinian man reacts, as people search for casualties, at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, at the Magazi Refugee Camp, in central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

World Food Programme (WFP) head Cindy McCain said yesterday that the aid currently entering Gaza is "nowhere near" enough to meet the needs of people there, which she added were growing exponentially.

"We need to continue to work together to get safe and sustained access to Gaza at a scale that aligns with the catastrophic conditions facing families there," McCain said in a statement after visiting the Rafah border crossing through which aid trucks have been entering Gaza.

Qatar, which has played a major role in facilitating humanitarian aid, said it was pushing to resume crossings but no timeline was set.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly stopped over in Cyprus yesterday where a Cypriot proposal to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza was discussed.

