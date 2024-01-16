Access to Ashdod port critical for Gaza aid

WFP, Unicef, WHO tells Israel

Three United Nations agencies yesterday called on Israel to allow access to the port of Ashdod, north of Gaza, for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

Bringing food and supplies to the besieged population of Gaza, which is increasingly at risk of famine, also depends on the opening of new entry routes into the territory, the World Food Programme (WFP), Unicef and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a joint statement.

The use of Ashdod, located some 40 km (25 miles) north of the Gaza border, is "critically needed by aid agencies", they said, while calling for a "fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza".

Allowing humanitarian agencies to use that port "would enable significantly larger quantities of aid to be shipped in and then trucked directly to the badly affected northern regions of Gaza, which few convoys have managed to reach", they said.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza, now in its 100th day, has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's 2.4 million people, who are struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Opening the Ashdod port would reduce the time it takes to transport food to Gazans from the north, WFP's regional director for the Middle East, Corinne Fleischer, told AFP earlier this month.

"We buy most of our food in Turkey, just bring it to Ashdod port, and then that reduces the lead time," Fleischer said.

"We need border crossings in the north to open, so we can more regularly access the north, where the food security crisis is even deeper," she said.

In December, Israel approved the temporary delivery of aid into Gaza via its southern Kerem Shalom border crossing, opening a new route for supplies after weeks of pressure.

Meanwhile, Egypt's State Information Service has refuted Israel's claims at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Cairo is putting obstacles before the delivery of aid into the besieged Gaza Strip amid Israel's devastating offensive on the enclave, reports Middle East Monitor.

"The greatest obstacle to the entry of aid and its arrival in sufficient quantities to the Gaza Strip for 100 days is caused by the intentional intransigence of the Israeli occupation authorities that control the other crossings of the Strip," the SIS said in a statement on Sunday.