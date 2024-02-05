92 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli strikes

Two children among dead; Hamas weighs truce proposal

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Scores of Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip yesterday, after Hamas said it needed more time to consider a proposal that would halt Israel's offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said yesterday at least 92 Palestinians had been killed overnight, including in what the group's media office said was an Israeli bombardment of a kindergarten in Rafah where displaced people were sheltering. Two children were killed in the bombardment.

Israeli snipers killed one person in the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, while many Palestinians were wounded in shooting by Israeli snipers at the Baptist Hospital.

Israeli troops also continued strikes in Khan Younis and northern Gaza. In a statement on X, the military claimed to have found rifles, RPG ammunition, military equipment and technological assets in a compound of Khan Younis.

A total of 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 have been injured in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. At least 127 people were killed in 24 hours, it said.

Concerns over a potential Israeli ground incursion into the southern Rafah city have mounted in recent days, with hundreds of thousands of displaced seeking refuge from the fighting there in makeshift shelters and encampments.

Many made the journey from even harder-hit areas after being told the city was a safe zone, but strikes have continued there as well.

"The children were just sleeping and suddenly the bombardment happened. The bedroom fell on my children. God took one of my children and three escaped death," Ahmad Bassam al-Jamal told AFP, his voice breaking.

The city that had been home to 200,000 people now hosts more than half of Gaza's population, the United Nations said.

International mediators are making a full-court press to seal a proposed truce deal thrashed out last week in Paris. But a top Hamas official in Lebanon, Osama Hamdan, said late on Saturday that the proposed framework was missing some details.

Hamas needed more time to "announce our position", Hamdan said, "based on... our desire to put an end as quickly as possible to the aggression that our people suffer".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make his fifth crisis visit to the Middle East in the coming days to push for the truce proposal, the State Department has said, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne is also making a pass through the region, according to a spokesman.