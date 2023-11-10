50,000 Gazans flee to south in a single day

Many pack hospitals in the north as fierce street-by-street combat rages in Gaza City

Israeli forces fought Hamas fighters among ruined buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip yesterday, inching their way closer to two big hospitals as the plight of civilians in the besieged Palestinian territory worsened.

Thousands more Palestinians were fleeing from the embattled north to the south along a perilous frontline path after Israel told them to evacuate, residents say.

But many are staying in the north, packed into the Al Shifa Hospital and al-Quds Hospital as ground battles rage around them and more Israeli air strikes rain down from above.

Israel says its Hamas foes have command centres embedded in the hospitals.

In Doha, the heads of the CIA and Israel's Mossad intelligence agency met with the prime minister of Qatar to discuss a possible deal for hostage releases and a pause in fighting, a source said. There were no details on how the talks went. Qatar has served as a mediator with Hamas in the past.

In Paris, officials from about 80 countries and organisations were meeting to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza and find ways to help wounded civilians escape the siege, now in its second month.

"Without a ceasefire, lifting of siege and indiscriminate bombarding and warfare, the haemorrhage of human lives will continue," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, calling Israel's actions collective punishment.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross also called for a ceasefire. Israel and its main backer the United States say a full ceasefire would benefit Hamas, but limited pauses are possible.

Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1400 people. Hamas also took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

But Israel's retaliation in the Hamas-ruled enclave has caused great concern as a humanitarian catastrophe has unfolded.

Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of yesterday, about 40 percent of them children, in air and artillery strikes while basic supplies are running out and areas laid waste by unrelenting Israeli bombardments. Another 26,905 people have been wounded.

Sources said Israeli troops and Hamas were locked in heavy, close-quarters fighting in Gaza City yesterday.

Hamas fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing with Israeli soldiers backed by armoured vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory's north.

Both sides reported inflicting heavy casualties on one another in intense street battles.

Israeli troops had secured a Hamas military stronghold called Compound 17 in Jabalya in northern Gaza after 10 hours of combat with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants above and below the ground, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

It said troops killed dozens of militants, seized weapons, exposed tunnel shafts and discovered a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in a residential building in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood.

The armed wing of Hamas said it had killed a greater number of Israeli soldiers than the military has announced, and had destroyed dozens of tanks, bulldozers and other vehicles. It released footage of fighters firing anti-tank rockets and scoring direct hits to vehicles.

Thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge at Al Shifa hospital inside Gaza City despite Israel's orders to evacuate the area it has encircled. They are sheltering in tents in the hospital grounds and say they have nowhere else to go.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA said Israeli had again told residents of the north to move southwards, opening a four-hour corridor for the fifth consecutive day. About 50,000 people left the area on Wednesday, it said.

Clashes and shelling around the main road continued, OCHA said, endangering evacuees. Corpses lay alongside the road, while most evacuees were moving on foot as the Israeli military had told them to leave vehicles, it said.

Huge numbers of displaced people from among Gaza's 2.4 million population are already crammed into schools, hospitals and other sites in the south.

Southern areas have also come under regular attack. In Khan Younis, Gaza's main southern city, residents picked through the rubble and twisted debris of a building destroyed by an Israeli air strike, hoping to find survivors, yesterday morning, witnesses said.

The conference in Paris, attended by Arab nations, Western powers, G20 members and NGO groups such as Doctors Without Borders, was discussing measures to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, but without a pause in the fighting. The expectations are low.

President Emmanuel Macron, opened the conference calling for a humanitarian pause: "The situation is serious and getting worse each day," he said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, whose Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank but was driven out of Gaza by Hamas in 2007, was present at the conference. Israel was not invited.

"How many Palestinians must be killed for the war to stop," Shtayyeh asked. "Is killing 10,000 people in 30 days enough?"

Meanwhile, ten Palestinians were killed yesterday in an Israeli raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as AFP journalists reported intense fighting. More than 20 others were wounded.

At least 170 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7, according to officials on both sides.