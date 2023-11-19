5 countries seek ICC investigation

A boy walks among debris at the site of an Israeli strike on the apartment building in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Five countries, including South Africa and Bangladesh, on Friday called for an International Criminal Court investigation into the Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands of people dead, its chief prosecutor said.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoro,s and Djibouti -- all ICC members -- had sought an investigation of "the situation in the state of Palestine".

Khan said in a statement that an investigation into events in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank started in March 2021 now "extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on October, 2023".

Khan said his team had collected a "significant volume" of evidence on "relevant incidents" in the war.