30 injured as train derails in Iran’s south

A train derailed in the southern Iranian province of Kerman yesterday, injuring more than two dozen people though no deaths were reported, according to local media.

"Thirty people were injured when a train derailed on the Kerman-Zarand railway path," Babak Mahmoudi, head of the Red Crescent Society's Relief and Rescue Organization, told the Mehr news agency.

A statement from the public relations office of the national railway body carried by the Tasnim news agency reported that after "the timely arrival of railway technical personnel and rescue forces, all passengers safely exited the train".

Train derailments are not uncommon in Iran, and while they do not generally result in deaths, there have been fatal disasters in the past.

In June 2022, 21 people were killed and dozens injured when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track.

In 2016, two trains collided and caught fire in northern Iran, killing 44 people and injuring scores.