Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:14 AM

3 Palestinian students shot near US campus

Police look into ‘hate crime’
A suspect was arrested in the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, CNN reported early yesterday, in an attack police are investigating as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

A man with a pistol shot and wounded the three victims on the street near the University of Vermont on Saturday evening and then ran away, Burlington police said earlier.

A suspect, identified as Jason J Eaton, 48, was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Two of the victims are US citizens and the third is a legal US resident, all 20 years old, police said.

Two of the men were wearing a keffiyeh at the time of the attack, police said.

