249 more killed in Gaza in 24 hrs

WHO cancels delivery of medical supplies to north of enclave

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, ride a vehicle in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to seek another shelter in the besieged Palestinian enclave yesterday; Photo: AFP, Reuters

At least 249 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in 24 hours, the enclave's health ministry said yesterday, as WHO cancelled delivery of medical supplies to north of Gaza after failing to receive security guarantees.

It was the fourth time WHO had to call off a planned mission to bring urgently needed medical supplies to Al-Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza since December 26, it said.

"It has now been 12 days since we were last able to reach northern Gaza," the WHO office in the occupied Palestinian territories wrote on the X social media platform.

"Heavy bombardment, movement restrictions, and interrupted communications are making it nearly impossible to deliver medical supplies regularly and safely across Gaza, particularly in the north."

The delivery planned on Sunday, WHO said, had been designed to sustain the operations of five hospitals in the northern part of the enclave.

Israeli strike kills top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Blinken meets Arab leaders in diplomatic push to stop offensive

Gaza death toll rises to 23,084

In separate comments, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) aid group said its emergency medical team and the Medical Aid for Palestinians charity had been forced to withdraw and cease its activities at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza's Middle Area due to increasing Israel military activity in the area.

People inspect a car wreck following reported Israeli strike in Rafah. Photo: AFP, Reuters

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population, left many homes and civilian infrastructure in ruins, and caused acute shortages of food, water and medicine. The relentless bombardments have killed 23,084 Palestinians so far, according to health ministry in Gaza yesterday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to hold talks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia yesterday before heading on to Israel after warning that the Gaza offensive could spread across the region without concerted peace efforts.

He was also due to visit the West Bank and Egypt this week. "This is a moment of profound tension for the region. This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and suffering," Blinken told a press conference in Doha before heading to Abu Dhabi.

Israel hit targets in south Gaza and across its border with Lebanon, the army said yesterday ahead of Blinken's visit. A senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed in an Israeli strike, three security sources told Reuters.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis, troops and warplanes overnight struck 30 Hamas targets which a military statement described as "significant".

A drone also killed 10 Hamas fighters "preparing to launch rockets toward Israeli territory", the statement added. Also overnight, the military said it had hit "numerous Hezbollah targets" in Lebanon.

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA reported 63 direct hits on its installations and said only five of 22 health centres were working in central and southern Gaza.

The Israeli army dropped leaflets on al Moghani in central Gaza Strip yesterday morning, warning residents to evacuate several districts it said were "dangerous combat zones".