15 killed in strike on UN-run school in Gaza

Blinken opposes total ceasefire; 9,480 Palestinians dead so far

Palestinians reported a deadly Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in northern Gaza serving as a shelter yesterday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met regional Arab leaders to discuss how to contain the conflict.

Blinken reaffirmed US support for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting in Gaza to ensure desperate civilians get help a day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the idea short shrift. However opposed total ceasefire.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, the US top diplomat said: "The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for all sides to work together to "stop a catastrophe that will haunt the region for generations".

The Israeli army said its troops had launched an operation in southern Gaza overnight, after deadly strikes hit an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-refugee shelter in the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to AFP.

The Israeli military said it had come under attack several times from Hamas "tunnel shafts and military compounds" in northern Gaza and had killed many "terrorists" and destroyed three observation posts.

Hamas said it had hit an Israeli convoy with mortar fire.

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.

Palestinian witnesses said Israel hit Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, where thousands of evacuees were living in the morning. At least 15 people died and dozens more were wounded, said Gaza health ministry official Mohammad Abu Selmeyah.

Footage of the aftermath showed broken furniture and other belongings lying on the ground, patches of blood spilled on the ground and over food and people crying.

One man asked angrily: "Since when has it become normal to strike shelters? This is so unfair."

Juliette Touma, director of communication for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), confirmed to Reuters that the UN-run school, which is in the Gaza City area, had been hit.

She said there were children among the casualties, but that UNRWA had not yet been able to verify the exact death toll.

"At least one strike hit the schoolyard where there were tents for displaced families. Another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread," Touma said by phone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan separately told reporters yesterday that he held Netanyahu personally responsible for the growing civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip.

"Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off," Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying, adding that Ankara could not completely cut off ties and hoped instead to help mediate an end to the war through its intelligence chief.

Blinken is due to make a two-day visit to Turkey from Sunday, during which he will "underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives in Israel and the Gaza Strip", the US State Department said.

Blinken began the day in Amman by holding talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani of Qatar, a mediator in the conflict.

He also had meetings scheduled with the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The talks come amid mounting Arab anger over the civilian death toll from war, and increasing fears that the conflict could spread.

Washington has deployed a powerful fleet to the eastern Mediterranean and hopes that it has deterred Hezbollah, the heavily armed Iranian-backed movement in Lebanon from a full scale attack on Israel, but border clashes continue.

The Israeli military said yesterday it had struck "two terrorist cells" and a Hezbollah post in response to attempted firing from Lebanon.