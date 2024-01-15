125 more killed on 100th day of Gaza carnage

Israeli PM vows to continue offensive, says ‘no one will stop us’; UN says situation in the Palestinian territory ‘straining our shred humanity’

Displaced Palestinian children play behind barbed wire on a sand dune overlooking a makeshift camp on the Egyptian border, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, as the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave enters its 100th day. Photo: AFP

Israeli strikes killed at least 125 people yesterday, the 100th day of the offensive which has ravaged the Gaza Strip prompting UN to call the situation in the besieged Palestinian territory "straining our shred humanity".

The offensive has created a dire humanitarian crisis for the 2.4 million people in Hamas-ruled Gaza, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the coastal strip to rubble.

Communications and internet services were down for the third day running, complicating the work of emergency and ambulance crews trying to help people in areas hit by fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government has faced growing international pressure over civilian casualties in Gaza, vowed that "no one will stop us" from destroying Hamas.

An overnight Israeli army strike on a house in Rafah killed 14 Palestinians, including a two-year-old girl. Over the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said 125 people had been killed and 265 wounded, bringing the total number confirmed to have been killed since the start of the offensive to 23,968 with more than 60,000 wounded.

The offensive also destroyed more than 60 percent of the infrastructure of Gaza and displaced more than 85 percent infrastructure of the impoverished and besieged enclave.

Israeli troops also killed four fighters who crossed from Lebanon at a disputed border area. Troops patrolling the area "identified a terrorist cell who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces", the Israeli military said.

After the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard arguments this week that accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, Netanyahu insisted no court or military foe could stop Israel from achieving its aim of destroying Hamas.

"No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else," he told a televised news conference later on Saturday, referring to the Iran-aligned "axis of resistance" groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday said the world is watching and demanding a "just" ruling from the ICJ on the genocide case against Israel, reports Al Jazeera online.

"I say to the legal experts of this court they must answer firstly to God, secondly to the global conscience, and thirdly to history and future generations," Raisi told religious figures from across the region invited to a conference in Tehran aimed at Islamic unity on Gaza.

France's President Emmanuel Macron called Saturday for fresh talks for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The French nation is determined that all the hostages… are freed," he said in a video posted online and broadcast at a meeting in Tel Aviv in support of the hostages.

Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched in Washington, London and elsewhere on Saturday as part of a "global day of action" to demand an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza fighting and to oppose US and British support for Israel, reports AFP.