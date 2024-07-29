Wider ME war fear grows after Golan strike

Tel Aviv vows to ‘hit the enemy hard’ after rocket from Lebanon kills 12 in the Israeli-occupied territory; at least 66 more killed in Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday vowed to "hit the enemy hard" after rocket fire from Lebanon killed 12 young people in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and again raised fears that the war in Gaza will spread.

Iran warned Israel any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences". Western powers, including France and Germany, condemned the attack and appealed for calm.

The European Union called for an independent probe into what happened.

Hezbollah movement denies involvement

Iran warns Israel against Lebanon 'adventures'

Israeli military hits targets "deep inside Lebanese territory'



Israel's army called it "the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians" since the October 7 attack that began the war in Gaza and triggered regular exchanges of fire across the Lebanese border.

Israel blamed Lebanon's Hezbollah movement for firing a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket but the Iran-backed group -- which has regularly targeted Israeli military positions -- said it had "no connection" to the incident.

It said, however, that it had fired one such rocket on Saturday toward an Israeli military target in the Golan.

The rocket fire in Majdal Shams, whose population are Arabic-speaking Druze, prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return early from the United States. Upon arrival he went immediately into a security cabinet meeting, his office said.

He said "Hezbollah will pay a heavy price" for the attack, "a price it has not paid before."

The Israeli foreign ministry said Hezbollah had "crossed all red lines".

Israel's military said it had hit Hezbollah targets "both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon".

An Israeli drone fired two missiles at Taraiyya village in eastern Lebanon destroying a hanger and a home without causing casualties, a Lebanese security source told AFP.

Hezbollah has said its cross-border fire is an act of support for Palestinian Islamists from Hamas who have been fighting Israel's military in Gaza since October 7.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,324 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

At least 66 Palestinians people were killed and 241 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza over the past 24-hour reporting period, the health ministry said.

Among them, two separate Israeli air strikes on Khan Younis have killed at least 15 Palestinians, including a four-month-old girl, medics said.

One air strike on an area containing tents housing displaced people in the al-Mawasi zone killed five people including a baby girl named Maria Abu Ziada.

Al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis is a humanitarian-designated area where the Israeli army has been ordering Palestinians from other places to go.

Another air strike on a house at the centre of the city of Khan Younis killed 10 people, health officials said.

The rocket strike on Majdal Shams hit a football pitch and killed young people who local authorities said were aged 10 to 16. Israeli police said an 11-year-old boy was still missing. Thousands of residents, who follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam, crowded the town's streets in a tearful funeral ceremony for many of the dead.

Early yesterday, Gallant visited the scene, where a building was pockmarked by shrapnel.

According to Riad Kahwaji, head of the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis, the position Hezbollah said it targeted is about 2.4 kilometres (1.5 miles) from the town, putting it "within margin of error" of the inaccurate rockets.

But he said "the possibility of a misfire" from an Israeli air defence missile could not be ruled out and there should be an independent investigation into what happened.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday said there was "every indication" Hezbollah was behind the rocket strike.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the "bloodbath" and also said there should be "an independent international investigation into this unacceptable incident."

The United Nations urged "maximum restraint", in a joint statement from their special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) chief Aroldo Lazaro.

Intensifying exchanges of fire "could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," they said.

The United States National Security Council condemned the attack, as did Germany, whose foreign ministry urged "cool heads."

Many residents of the Druze town have not accepted Israeli nationality since Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967.

Syria denounced Israel's "false accusations" against Hezbollah and said Israel was looking for "pretexts to enlarge its aggression."

The violence since October has killed at least 527 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally. Most of the dead have been fighters but the toll includes at least 104 civilians.

According to Israel's army, 22 soldiers and 24 civilians have been killed so far in northern Israel.

In a speech to the United States Congress on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel will do "whatever it must" to secure its northern border.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said that if a ceasefire is reached in Gaza his movement would stop cross-border attacks.