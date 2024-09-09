Violence rages in Gaza, West Bank

‘Gunman from Jordan’ kills 3 Israelis at West Bank crossing; at least a dozen killed in Gaza

Palestinian Ahmad Yunis and his three-year-old son Sami, both injured in an Israeli bombing in the Bureij refugee camp, sit outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip where they received medical care yesterday. Photo: AFP

A truck driver shot dead three Israeli guards at a border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan yesterday before being "eliminated", Israel's military said, as it pounded Gaza with new strikes.

The rare attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing comes amid soaring violence in the West Bank with major Israeli raids and attacks by Palestinians, and against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas Gaza war, now in its 12th month.

The military said "a terrorist" reached the crossing area, also known as the King Hussein Bridge, in a truck "from Jordan".

The driver "exited the truck and opened fire at Israeli security forces operating at the bridge", a military statement said.

"Three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead as a result of the attack," it said, clarifying to AFP that they were "security guards" and not in the army or police.