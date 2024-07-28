Vacate southern Khan Younis areas

Israeli military tells Gaza civilians ahead of new ops; 30 Palestinians killed in strike on school

The Israeli military yesterday told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate southern neighbourhoods of Gaza's Khan Younis region so it could "forcefully operate" there, telling them to relocate to a humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi.

The fighting underlined the difficulty the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has in eliminating fighters of the Hamas group amid continued resistance.

On Friday, the military said troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis, a city in the south of the enclave, and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small Hamas units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire.

Heavy battles continue around Khan Younis areas

CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian officials for talks

Death toll in enclave now 39,258



Palestinian official media said that at least 14 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in Khan Younis since dawn yesterday and that their bodies were brought to Nasser Medical Complex.

In the west of Gaza's Deir al-Balah, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a school housing displaced people, Gaza's Civil Defence service said.

More than 39,258 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities, who do not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants. The toll includes 83 deaths in 48 hours.

The military said yesterday its calls to evacuate were communicated to the population via several mediums in order to mitigate danger to civilians.

UN and humanitarian officials accuse Israel of using disproportionate force in the offensive, which it denies.

CIA Director William Burns will meet this weekend in Rome with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and Qatar's prime minister for talks on a ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity, said Burns would meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs today.

The CIA declined to comment. The meeting was first reported by Axios.

It comes as Israel seeks changes to a plan for a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt more than nine months of offensive that has devastated the enclave, according to a Western official, a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.

In a separate development, US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza during a call on Friday, the two sides said.

In a statement, the White House said Biden briefed Abdullah on "preparations for a surge in humanitarian assistance during a ceasefire period."

They also discussed reforms to the Palestinian Authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and ensuring it has access to revenue, the White House said.

Jordan's royal palace said the two men discussed what it described as the "dangerous developments in Gaza".

Abdullah reaffirmed "the important role of the United States in creating a political horizon to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution," the palace said in a statement.