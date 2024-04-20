US veto sinks Palestine’s UN membership bid

Mahmoud Abbas condemns the veto as ‘unfair, unethical, unjustified’; 42 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after it was destroyed in an Israeli raid in the city of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: AFP

The United States on Thursday effectively stopped the United Nations from recognising a Palestinian state by casting a veto in the Security Council to deny Palestinians full membership of the world body.

It vetoed a draft resolution that recommended to the 193-member UN General Assembly that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership" of the UN. Britain and Switzerland abstained, while the remaining 12 council members voted yes.

"The United States continues to strongly support a two-state solution. This vote does not reflect opposition to Palestinian statehood, but instead is an acknowledgment that it will only come from direct negotiations between the parties," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the council.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the US veto in a statement as "unfair, unethical, and unjustified." Saudi Arabia expressed regret over the failure of the Security Council, reports Reuters.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour, at times emotional, told the council after the vote: "The fact that this resolution did not pass will not break our will and it will not defeat our determination. We will not stop in our effort."

Israeli troops raid Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank

Death toll in the enclave rises to 34,012

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz commended the United States for casting a veto.

"Failure to make progress towards a two-state solution will only increase volatility and risk for hundreds of millions of people across the region, who will continue to live under the constant threat of violence," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the council earlier on Thursday.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces have deployed more troops to areas adjacent to Rafah and destroyed agricultural land in the eastern areas of the district, reports Al Jazeera online.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 34,012 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of Israeli offensive. The toll includes at least 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli military went into Nur Shams refugee camp late Thursday night, and destroyed roads, buildings, shops and houses, and tore up sewage lines.

Israeli fighter jets carried out two raids in northern Gaza, striking as-Sikka area and hitting a home in Jabalia camp, according to Wafa news agency. The strikes have injured at least one person, who has been taken to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, the report said.