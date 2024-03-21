Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP
Thu Mar 21, 2024 10:38 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 10:41 AM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Palestine

US submits draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

AFP
Thu Mar 21, 2024 10:38 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 10:41 AM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister following their meeting in Doha on January 7, 2024 during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. Photo: AFP

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to the Saudi Arabia to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এনআরবিসি ব্যাংক: বোর্ডরুমে বন্দুক

চার পর্বের ধারাবাহিক প্রতিবেদনের প্রথম পর্বে থাকছে এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের ঋণ কেলেঙ্কারি এবং বোর্ডরুমে বন্দুক নিয়ে প্রবেশের ঘটনা।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|কৃষি

বোরো আবাদে একরে খরচ বাড়ছে ২০ হাজার টাকা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification