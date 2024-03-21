US submits draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister following their meeting in Doha on January 7, 2024 during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. Photo: AFP

The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to the Saudi Arabia to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.