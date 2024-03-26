UNSC demands Gaza ceasefire for first time

Israel irked as US abstains from voting; White House says move doesn’t signal policy shift

After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time yesterday demanded an immediate ceasefire after the United States, Israel's ally which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

Drawing unusual applause in the often staid Security Council, all 14 other members voted in favour of the resolution which "demands an immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable ceasefire" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized on October 7.

Russia at the last minute objected to the removal of the word "permanent" ceasefire and called a vote, which failed to gain passage.

The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member of the Security Council, with a diverse array of countries including Slovenia and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States abstained from voting.

Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to veto the proposal was a "clear retreat" from its previous position, and would hurt the Jewish nation's war efforts against Hamas in Gaza as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages.

The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

However, the White House said the US abstention does not signal a change in Washington's policy.

It does not represent a "shift in our policy," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, saying the US backs a ceasefire but abstained because the resolution did not condemn Hamas.

The United States has vetoed previous bids for a ceasefire but has shown growing frustration with Israel, including its stated plans to expand its military operation to the packed southern city of Rafah.

A change in tone toward its Middle Eastern ally was seen Friday, when the United States put forward a resolution to recognize "the imperative" of an "immediate and sustained ceasefire."

But that text was blocked by Russia and China, which along with Arab states criticised it for stopping short of explicitly demanding Israel halt its campaign in Gaza.

The United States has repeatedly blocked ceasefire resolutions as it attempts to walk a line between supporting Israel with military aid and voicing frustration with leader Benjamin Netanyahu as the civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip mounts.

Unlike Friday's text, the call for a ceasefire in the new resolution is not directly linked to ongoing talks, led by Qatar with support from the United States and Egypt, to halt fighting in return for Hamas releasing hostages.

Israel has criticised the Security Council for previous resolutions that have not specifically condemned Hamas.

Since October 7, Israel's military campaign has killed more than 32,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The Security Council has been divided over the crisis, only approving two of eight resolutions, which both mainly dealt with humanitarian aid.

And those resolutions seem to have had little effect on the ground, where UN personnel say Israel continues to block aid convoys as experts warn of looming famine.

On the ground, Israel's offensive in Gaza killed another 72 people overnight, according to Gaza health ministry.

More than 50 airstrikes rained down on the Gaza Strip, said the Hamas government press office.