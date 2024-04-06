UNHRC passes resolution to halt all arms sales to Israel

Approves use of Ashdod port after Biden call

The UN Human Rights Council yesterday demanded a halt to all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of "genocide" in Israeli offensive that has killed more than 33,000 people in Gaza.

The council passed a resolution with 28 of its 47 member states voting in favour, six opposing it and 13 abstaining.

This is the first time the UN's top rights body has taken a position on the bloodiest-ever offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The strongly worded text called on countries to "cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel... to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights".

It noted that the International Court of Justice ruled in January "that there is a plausible risk of genocide" in Gaza.

Yesterday's resolution, which was brought forward by Pakistan on behalf of all Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states except Albania, also called for "an immediate ceasefire" and "for immediate emergency humanitarian access and assistance".

"We need you all to wake up and stop this genocide, a genocide televised around the world," Palestinian Ambassador Ibrahim Mohammad Khraishi told the council before the vote.

The US, Israel's key ally, heeded its call to vote no, as did Germany, Argentina, Bulgaria, Malawi and Paraguay.

Yesterday's vote came after the UN Security Council in New York last week passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, thanks to an abstention from Washington.

While the rights council resolution did not name Hamas, it did condemn the firing of rockets at Israeli civilian areas and demanded "the immediate release of all remaining hostages".

But the main focus was on Israel, with the text demanding that it ends its occupation of all Palestinian territories, lift its blockade of Gaza, and end "all other forms of collective punishment".

The text also expressed "grave concern at statements by Israeli officials amounting to incitement to genocide" and urged countries to "prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within and from Gaza".

It warned in particular "against any large-scale military operations in the city of Rafah" in the south of the densely populated Gaza Strip, where well over one million civilians are sheltering.

The resolution also condemned "the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in Gaza", where the UN has warned that famine is looming.

Two other resolutions targeting Israel also overwhelmingly passed at the rights council yesterday.

One demanded a halt to Israeli settlements, calling on countries to do more to counter settler violence against Palestinians, including through sanctions, and on businesses to terminate activities in or with the settlements.

The other deplored Israel's occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights and its "settlement policies and practices" there, in violation of the rights of Syrian inhabitants.