UNGA demands immediate truce in Gaza

US, Israel oppose; Israeli strikes kill 52 Palestinians

UNGA resolution also demands full withdrawal of Israeli forces

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation failed in its mission: UN

Hamas condemns Israeli decision to cut off communication lines in enclave

Israeli attacks have killed at least 52 people across Gaza since dawn yesterday, medical sources told Al Jazeera, as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution urging an unconditional ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution that also demands the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, the return of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The text garnered 149 votes in favor, while 19 countries abstained and the US, Israel and 10 others voted against, reports Reuters.

In Gaza, most of the people died in Israeli drone attacks while waiting for food and basic supplies being distributed by the controversial United States and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Gaza civil defence official Mohammed el-Mougher told AFP news agency that al-Awda Hospital received at least 10 bodies and about dozens of others who were wounded "after Israeli drones dropped multiple bombs on gatherings of civilians near an aid distribution point around the Netzarim checkpoint in central Gaza".

El-Mougher said that Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital also received six bodies after Israeli attacks on aid queues near Netzarim and in the as-Sudaniya area in northwestern Gaza.

Since the GHF began its operation in Gaza in late May, dozens of Palestinians have been killed while trying to reach the aid distribution points, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

GHF has been a failure from a humanitarian standpoint of view, the United Nations said yesterday.

"GHF, I think it's fair to say, has been, from a principled humanitarian standpoint, a failure," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a press briefing in Geneva.

Separately, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera that two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling targeting the Bir an-Naaja area west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned what it described as an Israeli decision to cut off communication lines in Gaza, describing it as "a new aggressive step" in the country's "war of extermination".

"We call on the international community to assume its responsibility to stop the aggression and ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian and civilian facilities."

The disruption of communications has resulted in the UNRWA losing contact with its colleagues in the agency in Gaza, the UN's main humanitarian provider in Gaza said.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday that there was a full internet blackout in Gaza, likely the result of military activity damaging the last cable into the territory.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian activists seeking to march to Gaza with the stated aim of breaking Israel's blockade on the territory were stopped yesterday in both Libya and Egypt, organisers said.

"Forty participants of the Global March to Gaza have had their passports taken at a checkpoint on the way out of Cairo," the organisers of the Global March to Gaza said in a statement.

"They are being held in the heat and not allowed to move," they continued, adding that another "15 are being held at hotels".