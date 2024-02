A picture taken from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Yunis in the distance, following Israeli bombardment on February 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

The United Nations said today it has appointed an independent panel to assess the neutrality of UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA is under fire as more than a dozen countries, including the United States, Germany, Britain, and Sweden, have suspended funding to it over accusations by Israel that 12 staff members were involved in the Hamas attack on October 7.