Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP
Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:35 PM

UN humanitarian operations in Gaza forced to halt: official

Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:31 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:35 PM
Photo: AFP

The United Nations said Monday it had been forced to halt its humanitarian operations in Gaza due to a new Israeli evacuation order for the Deir al-Balah area, a senior UN official said.

"We are not operating today. As of this morning, we're not operating in Gaza," the official said, adding that since the start of the war the UN has sometimes had to "delay or take a pause."

"This is not a decision that we're saying we're stopping to operate, but practically we cannot operate," the official said.

According to the official, the UN "had relocated most of our personnel in our operations" to Deir al-Balah following a Rafah evacuation order several months ago.

