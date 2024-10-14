UN base in Lebanon: Israeli tanks burst through its gates

A civil defence member stands amid debris in the aftermath of what security sources said was an Israeli strike on a market in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations said yesterday Israeli tanks had burst through the gates of a base of its peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, the latest accusation of violations and attacks that have been denounced by Israel's own allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the United Nations to evacuate the troops of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force from combat areas in Lebanon. Hours later, the force reported what it described as additional Israeli violations, including tanks forcibly entering through the gates of a base.

"The time has come for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones," Netanyahu said in a statement addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"The IDF has requested this repeatedly and has met with repeated refusal, which has the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields."

Iran-backed group Hezbollah denies Israel's accusation that it uses the proximity of peacekeepers for protection.

Five peacekeepers have so far been wounded in a series of strikes that have hit peacekeeping positions and personnel in recent days, most of the attacks blamed by UNIFIL on Israeli forces.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke to Netanyahu by phone yesterday and denounced the Israeli attacks.

Italy has more than a thousand troops in the 10,000-strong UNIFIL force, making it one of the biggest contributors of personnel. France and Spain, which each have nearly 700 soldiers in the force, have also condemned the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has once again fired a salvo of rockets at northern Israel yesterday, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expanded its aerial bombardment of targets in Lebanon, hitting areas both in and outside traditional Hezbollah bastions.

Air alert sirens sounded around the port city of Haifa and in Akko to the north, the Israeli army said, adding that five projectiles had been intercepted. The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom said there was initially no information on casualties.

In areas where Hezbollah holds sway, Israeli warplanes hit a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh on Saturday, and then a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border yesterday.

There have also been deadly strikes in other areas of Lebanon -- one on a Shia Muslim village in a mostly Christian mountain area, and another in north Lebanon, the Lebanon health ministry said.

The ministry also said Israeli strikes on three villages killed 15 people in 24 hours. The Red Cross said paramedics were lightly injured and ambulances destroyed in Sirbin when a house was hit by a second air strike as they searched for casualties.