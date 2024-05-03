UK sanctions Israeli groups, individuals for violence in West Bank

A Palestinian woman reacts to the damages following an Israeli raid at Nur Shams camp, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 21, 2024. Photo: Reuters/File

Britain on Friday imposed sanctions on two "extremist" groups and four individuals in Israel who it blamed for violence in the West Bank, its latest package of measures against Israeli settlers.

Britain's Foreign Office named Hilltop Youth and Lehava as two groups that it said were known to have supported, incited, and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

The four individuals sanctioned were responsible for human rights abuses against these communities, the statement added.

Among them are Noam Federman, who has trained settler groups in committing violence, and Elisha Yered, who has justified killing Palestinians on religious grounds.

Violence in the West Bank was already on the rise before Israel's assault on Gaza, which was triggered by an Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

It has escalated since, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.

British foreign minister David Cameron said extremist settlers were undermining security and stability and threatening the prospects for peace.

"The Israeli authorities must clamp down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action if needed, including through further sanctions," he said.

Those sanctioned will be subject to financial and travel restrictions. Britain previously imposed sanctions on four Israeli nationals in February.