Trump’s push for Gaza truce raises hope

43 killed as Israel presses on with attacks

Girls receive treatment for wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on a camp sheltering displaced Palestinians, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel agrees to ceasefire conditions, says Trump

Most cabinet members back a deal: Israeli minister

Palestinians hope a 60-day truce will lead to end of offensive

Word from US President Donald Trump that Israel has agreed to the conditions needed to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza raised hopes in the enclave, where health officials said at least 43 people had been killed in Israeli attacks yesterday.

A "final" proposal would be delivered by the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, to Hamas, Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday evening, after what he described as a "long and productive" meeting between his representatives and Israeli officials.

Gaza people said even a temporary pause would bring relief. "I hope it would work this time, even if for two months, it would save thousands of innocent lives," Kamal, a resident of Gaza City, said by phone.

There is growing public pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and end the nearly two-year-long offensive, a move strongly opposed by hardline members of his right-wing ruling coalition.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X yesterday that a majority within the coalition government would back an agreement that would see the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, reports Reuters.

"If there is an opportunity to do so - we must not miss it!", he wrote on X. Of 50 hostages still held, around 20 are believed to be still alive.

For Gaza people, who have fled multiple times and face daily struggles to find food 21 months into Israel's military campaign, the statements provided a glimmer of hope.

"Everyone is hopeful that it would work this time, there is no room for more failures, every day more costs us our lives," said Tamer Al-Burai, a businessman.

A Hamas official declined immediate comment on Trump's statement. Meanwhile, Hamas is reviewing new ceasefire proposals from mediators, according to a statement released yesterday.

At the end of May, Hamas had said it was seeking amendments to a US-backed ceasefire proposal, which Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said was "totally unacceptable."

That proposal had involved a 60-day ceasefire and the release of half the hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the remains of other Palestinians; Hamas would release the remaining hostages as part of a deal that guarantees the end of the offensive.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since yesterday dawn has risen to 43, hospital sources told Al Jazeera. Nearly 600 Palestinians have been killed in five weeks, 250 of them in the past 48 hours.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's military assault has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry, displaced almost the whole 2.3 million population and plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 80 percent of the territory is now an Israeli-militarized zone or under displacement orders, according to the UN.