US' President Donald Trump talks to the media during a meeting with NATO Secretary General at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Piroschka Van De Wouw / POOL / AFP)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believed that "great progress" was being made to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made," said Trump, suggesting the US strikes on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.