Trail of destruction as Israeli forces leave Jenin

Netanyahu denies US claim that ‘90 percent of truce agreed’

This recent undated handout photograph, released by the Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 5, 2024, shows the ruins of the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, located approximately five kilometers from the border with Russia. Photo: AFP

Israeli forces pulled out of the Palestinian city of Jenin yesterday, leaving a mass of damaged buildings and infrastructure, following one of the biggest security operations in the occupied West Bank in months.

Road diggers began clearing piles of debris and rubble left by the operation, which involved hundreds of troops and police backed by helicopters and drones entering all areas of the city and the adjacent refugee camp as well as surrounding villages.

Israel ends nine-day operation against West Bank fighters

Buildings demolished, infrastructure damaged in West Bank

German FM says 'purely military approach' not the solution in Gaza

Thousands of residents were displaced from their homes during the nine-day operation, during which troops fought running gunbattles with Palestinian fighters from factions including Hamas and Islamic Jihad and Fatah.

"When they entered, they used bulldozers and began destroying everything. They left nothing," said Jenin resident Samaher Abu Nassa.

Water and electricity services remain cut and around 20 km of roadway was dug up by Israeli bulldozers, a tactic the military said was aimed at neutralising roadside bombs but which has ripped up much of the centre of the city.

A statement from the military said 30 explosives planted under the roads had been dismantled.

The Palestinian foreign ministry accused the military of transferring the tactics used to level the Gaza Strip into the West Bank.

There was no official confirmation that Israel's military had withdrawn from Jenin, a bastion of Palestinian armed groups, but AFP journalists reported residents returning home.

The pull-out came with Israel at loggerheads with its main ally the United States over talks aimed at forging a truce in the Gaza war, now nearly in its 12th month.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged both Israel and Hamas to finalise a truce deal, saying: "I think based on what I've seen, 90 percent is agreed."

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied this in an interview with Fox News, saying: "It's not close."

Washington and fellow mediators Qatar and Egypt have been pushing a proposal to bridge gaps between both sides.

Netanyahu insists on a military presence on the border between Gaza and Egypt along the so-called Philadelphi Corridor.

Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal, saying it agreed months ago to a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

In Israel, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock yesterday said that "a purely military approach is no solution to the situation in Gaza", after the recovery of six dead hostages announced on Sunday.

Before also visiting Ramallah, she warned against calls by hardline right-wing members of Israel's cabinet for the military to take a similar approach to the West Bank as in Gaza.

"When members of the Israeli government themselves call for the same approach in the West Bank as in Gaza, that is precisely what acutely endangers Israel's security," Baerbock told reporters.

Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank, has long been a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions, and the Israeli military said the operation, which also targeted the city of Tulkarm, was aimed at thwarting Iranian-backed militant groups planning attacks on Israeli civilians.

Yesterday, thousands, including large numbers of armed men who fired into the air, joined funeral processions for people killed during the fighting. Many of the bodies were wrapped either in Palestinian flags or the green, black and yellow flags of Hamas, Islamic Jihad or Fatah.

In all 21 people were killed in Jenin during the operation. Many were claimed as members by the armed factions but a number were uninvolved civilians, including a 16-year-old girl, apparently shot by a sniper while looking out of the window.

More than 680 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian health ministry figures.

In Nablus, Rafidia hospital director Fouad Nafaa said a US citizen, an activist in her mid-20s, died from a "gunshot in the head" after being admitted yesterday.

The official Wafa Palestinian news agency said she was an activist in a campaign to protect farmers from Israeli settler violence.

Meanwhile, Israeli military strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip yesterday, medics said, as health officials resumed vaccination of tens of thousands more children in the enclave against polio.

In Nuseirat, one of the territory's eight historic refugee camps, an Israeli strike killed two women and two children, while eight other people were killed in two other strikes in Gaza City, the medics said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces battled Hamas-led fighters in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, where residents said tanks have been operating for over a week, in eastern Khan Younis, and in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, where residents said Israeli forces blew up several houses.

Since October 7 last year, Israel's offensive in Gaza has so far killed at least 40,878 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Most of the dead are women and children, according to the UN rights office.