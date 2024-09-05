Time for a Gaza ceasefire deal: US

US brings ‘terrorism’ charges against Hamas leaders

The United States yesterday said it was time to "finalise" a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to bow to pressure.

Washington would work "over the coming days" with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar "to push for a final agreement," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

He was speaking after Netanyahu rejected "concessions" in indirect negotiations with Hamas, despite growing domestic and international pressure following the recovery by Israel's military of six killed hostages from the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"It is time to finalise that deal," Miller said.

The United States on Tuesday unsealed a raft of "terrorism" and other charges against six Hamas leaders related to the group's October 7 attack on Israel.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for an "independent, impartial and transparent investigation" into reports that the six captives recovered dead from Gaza had been summarily executed.

Despite increasing grief and fury among Israelis, who have taken to the streets to pressure the government and express concern for the fate of the hostages, Netanyahu said he would "not give in to pressure".

The Israeli premier on Monday said "the achievement of the war's objectives" requires control of the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, to stop Hamas from rearming.

Saudi Arabia backed Cairo and expressed its "strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli statements regarding the Philadelphi Corridor", in a foreign ministry statement.

Israeli forces have killed at least 30 Palestinians across the northern West Bank since August 28, the territory's health ministry says, while Israel's military reported one soldier killed in the "counter-terrorism" raids.

Israel's offensive in Gaza since October 7 has killed at least 40,861 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

With Gaza in ruins and the majority of its 2.4 million residents forced to flee, often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions, disease has spread.

After the first confirmed polio case in 25 years, a vaccination drive began Sunday amid localised "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting.