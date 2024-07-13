South Gaza: Israeli strike on ‘safe zone’ kills 90 Palestinians

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 90 Palestinians and injured 300 others -- the deadliest toll in weeks -- in a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza yesterday, the enclave's health ministry said.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the shelling had prevented its teams from reaching victims in the tent city of Al-Mawasi, where tens of thousands have sought refuge.

Shelling prevents civil defence teams from reaching victims

Israel pounds southeast Gaza City, Rafah

Gaza death toll rises to 38,443

The targeted site is a designated humanitarian area to which the Israeli army has repeatedly urged Palestinians to head to after issuing evacuation orders from other areas.

Reuters footage showed displaced people, including women and children, fleeing in panic, some holding belongings in their hands.

Many of those wounded in the strike were taken to the nearby Nasser Hospital, which hospital officials said had been overwhelmed and was "no longer able to function" due to the intensity of the Israeli offensive and an acute shortage of medical supplies.

Separately, at least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a prayer hall at a Gaza camp for displaced people in west Gaza City, Palestinian health and civil emergency officials said.

Over 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the enclave since October 7, according to the enclave's health ministry.

In a statement, Hamas said the Israeli claims that it had targeted Mohammed Deif, the military chief of the group, were false and aimed at justifying the attack.

Deif has survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021 and has topped Israel's most wanted list for decades over the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

The Israeli military said that the strike against Deif also targeted Rafa Salama, the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade.

The Israeli army said operations were continuing in southeast Gaza City as well as "targeted, intelligence-based" missions in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.