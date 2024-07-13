South Gaza: Israeli strike on ‘safe zone’ kills 71 Palestinians

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 71 Palestinians and injured 289 others -- the deadliest toll in weeks -- in a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza yesterday, said the enclave's health ministry.

Al-Mawasi is a designated humanitarian area to which the Israeli army has repeatedly urged Palestinians to head to after issuing evacuation orders from other areas.

Many of those wounded in the strike were taken to the nearby Nasser Hospital, which hospital officials said had been overwhelmed and was "no longer able to function" due to the intensity of the Israeli offensive and an acute shortage of medical supplies.

Shelling prevents civil defence teams from reaching victims

Israel pounds southeast Gaza City, Rafah

Gaza death toll rises to 38,443

Fleets of ambulances rushed casualties to the Nasser Hospital, the Kuwaiti field hospital in Rafah and other nearby clinics. Gaza's civil defence agency said the shelling had prevented its teams from reaching victims in the tent city where tens of thousands have sought refuge.

Separately, 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack on a prayer hall at a Gaza camp for displaced people, west of Gaza City, Palestinian health officials said.

At least 38,443 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the enclave since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said.

In a statement, Hamas said the Israeli claims that it had targeted Mohammed Deif, the military chief of the group, were false and aimed at justifying the attack.

Deif has survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, the most recent in 2021 and has topped Israel's most wanted list for decades over the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

The Israeli military said that the strike against Deif also targeted Rafa Salama, the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade.

The Israeli army said operations were continuing in southeast Gaza City as well as "targeted, intelligence-based" missions in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.