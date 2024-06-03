Solidarity with Palestine: Shahidul Alam returns honorary UK university doctorate

Eminent photographer Shahidul Alam has returned his honorary doctorate degree from the University of the Arts London for supporting the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Shahidul was awarded the degree in 2022 in recognition of his contribution to advancing the struggle for rights through photography, reads a press release issued by Drik Picture Library Limited yesterday.

"At the time of receiving the degree, the University of the Arts London was committed to freedom of expression. The students of the university showed solidarity with Palestine and demanded that the university administration support the ceasefire in Gaza. This reassured me," Shahidul said in the release.

"However, this reassurance was lost when I saw that the administration, especially the current vice-chancellor of the university, has a different position. Students have repeatedly said their voices are being silenced. The UK university is a partner in Israel's occupation, discrimination and ongoing genocide through Israeli or Israeli-affiliated organisations and institutions."

Given the circumstances, Shahidul no longer wants to be associated with the University of Arts London.

He said he had formally informed the university of returning the honorary doctorate.