Israel's attack on Palestine
Reuters, Jerusalem
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:48 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 11:00 PM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Palestine

Shooting attack in Tel Aviv causes a number of casualties: Israeli police

Reuters, Jerusalem
Tue Oct 1, 2024 10:48 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 11:00 PM
Rescuers work at a site of an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in south Beirut, Lebanon October 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki

Israeli police said gunmen opened fire in Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on Tuesday andthere were a number of casualties.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রয়াত হিজবুল্লাহ প্রধান হাসান নাসরাল্লাহর স্মরণে তেহরানে শোকসভায় হাজারো মানুষ যোগ দেন। ছবি: রয়টার্স (৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৪)
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নাসরাল্লাহকে হত্যার প্রতিক্রিয়ায় ইসরায়েলে হামলা: ইরান

আইআরজিসি নিশ্চিত করেছে, তারা ইসরায়েল অভিমুখে "অসংখ্য" ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র ছুঁড়েছে। ইরানের রক্ষী বাহিনী হুমকি দিয়ে জানিয়েছে, ইসরায়েল এই হামলার পাল্টা জবাব দেওয়ার চেষ্টা করলে তারা আবারও হামলা...

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলকে ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা থেকে সুরক্ষা দিতে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র প্রস্তুত: বাইডেন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে