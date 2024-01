Smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment yesterday. This photograph was taken from Rafah, a Palestinian town close to the Egypt border. Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the UN top court's decision on Israel's war in Gaza, and called for the international community to "hold Israel accountable" for "violations" of international law.

In a statement, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry also called for "more measures" to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and provide protection for the Palestinian people.