Protect civilians or face consequences

Biden tells Netanyahu as he links US aid to Israel’s response; aid agencies withdraw from Gaza

Palestinian boys sit on building rubble following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

President Joe Biden yesterday told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that continued US support would depend on Israeli actions to protect Gaza civilians, for the first time suggesting conditions on aid as he urged an "immediate ceasefire."

In a phone call after the Israeli killing of seven aid workers -- which Israel says was a mistake -- Biden urged Netanyahu to "announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers," a White House statement said.

Biden "made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these steps," it said.

The US leader told Netanyahu that the strikes on humanitarian workers as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine, "are unacceptable."

Biden "underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilise and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the prime minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the plight of starving Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as Israel's actions have deterred critical aid agencies and imposed severe constraints on essential humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

As famine looms and cases of death by starvation emerge, at least three aid providers yesterday suspended operations in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes this week killed seven workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK), an aid group that was central to a much-touted new sea corridor from Cyprus.

WCK and Anera, another aid group, have said they will pause operations in Gaza following the incident. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reportedly also suspending operations.

"It is a huge blow to the humanitarian operation in Gaza," said Juliette Touma, spokesperson at the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the principal aid agency in Gaza.

More than 33,037 Palestinians have been killed and 75,668 have been injured in Israeli offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 62 Palestinians were killed and 91 injured in the past 24 hours, it added.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said yesterday there has been no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks despite the movement showing flexibility.

Hamdan said Netanyahu was placing obstacles hindering both parties from reaching an agreement, and that he is "not interested" in releasing Israeli hostages.