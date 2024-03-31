Pope renews call for Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages
Pope Francis today renewed his calls for the release of Israeli hostages and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as fresh truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas were due to begin.
"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the Pope said in his Easter message in the Vatican.
