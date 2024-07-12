Palestinians in Gaza City remain trapped

Says Hamas-run health ministry amid intense Israeli assault; 50 more Palestinians killed

Palestinians walk along a road past destroyed and razed buildings after the Israeli military withdrew following a two-week offensive at the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City yesterday. Photo: AFP

Residents of Gaza City were trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected in the streets under an intense new Israeli assault yesterday, even as Washington pushed for a peace deal at talks in Egypt and Qatar.

Hamas said a massive Israeli assault on Gaza City this week could wreck efforts to finally end the offensive just as negotiations have entered the home stretch.

Some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south

Israeli army continues to blow up houses in Rafah

Gaza death toll rises to 38,345

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the head of Israel's Shin Bet security agency was headed to Cairo for more ceasefire talks. US envoy Brett McGurk was in Israel, where he met Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Home to more than a quarter of Gaza's residents before the offensive, Gaza City was destroyed during the first weeks of fighting last year, but hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to homes in the ruins. They have now once again been ordered out by the Israeli military.

The Gaza health ministry said it had reports of people trapped and others killed inside their houses in the Tel Al Hawa and Sabra districts of Gaza City, and rescuers could not reach them.

The Civil Emergency Service said it estimated that at least 30 people had been killed in the Tel Al-Hawa and Rimal areas and it could not recover bodies from the streets there.

Despite army instructions on Wednesday to residents of Gaza City that they can use two "safe routes" to head south, many residents refused to heed the order. Some posted a hashtag on social media: "We are not leaving".

"We will die but not leave to the south. We have tolerated starvation and bombs for nine months and we are ready to die as martyrs here," said Mohammad Ali, 30, reached by text message.

At least 38,345 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the enclave since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said yesterday. A total of 50 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israeli forces had quit the Shejaia suburb east of Gaza after over two weeks of a new military invasion, in which dozens of people were killed and residential districts were destroyed.

At the southern edge of the enclave in Rafah near the border with Egypt, where tanks have been operating in most of the city since May, residents said the army continued to blow up houses in the western and central areas, amid fighting with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other smaller factions.

Palestinian health officials said four people were killed, including a child, in an Israeli air strike in Tel Al-Sultan in western Rafah.

The Israeli military said earlier yesterday around five rockets fired from the Rafah area were successfully intercepted.

The negotiations in Qatar and Egypt follow important concessions last week from Hamas, which agreed that a truce could begin and some hostages released without Israel first agreeing to end the offensive.

Two Hamas officials contacted by Reuters had no immediate comment on the content of the ongoing talks, led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.