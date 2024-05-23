Palestinian State: Ireland, Spain, Norway announce recognition

Israel fumes, recalls envoys for ‘consultations’; PLO, Hamas, KSA, Qatar, Jordan praise decision

A Palestinian girl carries cans to collect water as she walks by houses which were destroyed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Ireland, Spain and Norway yesterday announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state on May 28, saying they hoped other Western countries would follow suit, prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the move was aimed at accelerating efforts to secure a ceasefire in Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris announced the decision at a news conference in Dublin. He added that Ireland was unequivocal in recognising Israel's right to exist "securely and in peace with its neighbours", and calling for all hostages in Gaza to be immediately returned.

Step is to accelerate peace efforts: Spain's PM

Israeli forces move deeper into Rafah

Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,647



In Oslo, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the only possible political solution between Israelis and Palestinians is "two states living side by side in peace and security".

Norway said the demarcation of the two states should be based on pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as capital of both, but added that its border recognition should not prejudice negotiations over ultimate border lines. Ireland also said the borders should be along 1967 lines.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return of the Israeli ambassadors from the three countries for consultations, and warned of further "severe consequences".

The decision was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli occupied West Bank, and by Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since driving the PA out of the enclave in 2007. Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar also praised the European countries' recognition of the Palestinian state.

Around 144 out of 193 member-states of the United Nations recognise Palestine as a state, including most of the global south, Russia, China and India. But only a handful of the 27 EU members have done so, mostly former Communist countries as well as Sweden and Cyprus.

Britain, Australia and EU member Malta have indicated in recent months that they could soon follow suit.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks advanced to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of Rafah yesterday during one of the most intense nights of bombardment of the southern Gaza city since Israel launched its offensive there this month.

Residents and Hamas said tanks had taken up new positions further west than before along the southern border fence with Egypt, and were now stationed on the edge of the Yibna neighbourhood at the centre of Rafah. They had not yet entered the district as fighting had been intense.

Hamas's armed wing said it had struck two armoured troop carriers at a gate along the border fence with anti-tank rockets.

At least 35,647 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry yesterday. The toll includes 85 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.