Palestinian State: France, UK, allies push for global recognition

Israeli strikes kill 16 Palestinians, including 13 aid seekers in Gaza

A Palestinian boy injured while seeking humanitarian aid at the Rafah corridor was carried into a field hospital in the Mawasi area of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel allows only 109 aid trucks into Gaza: report

Gaza hospitals recorded 4 new deaths due to famine

Israel committing genocide in Gaza: rights organisations

France and 14 other Western nations called on countries worldwide to move to recognise a Palestinian state, France's top diplomat said yesterday.

The foreign ministers of 15 countries late Tuesday issued a joint statement following a conference in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at reviving a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians.

"In New York, together with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognise the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X.

President Emmanuel Macron announced last week he would formally recognise Palestinian statehood in September, provoking strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

France is hoping to build a momentum around the formal recognition of a Palestinian state, reports AFP.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK will formally recognise the State of Palestine in September unless Israel takes various "substantive steps", including agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, has welcomed the announcement by Starmer.

In Gaza, Israeli attacks continued with at least 16 Palestinians, including 13 aid seekers, killed since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.

Gaza hospitals have recorded four new deaths "due to famine and malnutrition", including one of a child according the enclave's health ministry.

The total number of people who starved to death during Israel's offensive in Gaza rose to 151, including 89 children, the ministry's statement said on Telegram.

Israel has allowed only 109 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip, but most of them were looted amid escalating security chaos, according to the Gaza media office, Anadolu Agency reports. Four of six airdrops also fell into hazardous zones, it said.

"Today, 109 aid trucks entered Gaza, with the majority looted and robbed due to the security chaos systematically and deliberately imposed by the Israeli occupation," the office said in a statement.

Human rights organisations and experts in Germany have confirmed that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

This came during a press conference in Berlin on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the role of the European Union and Germany in this regard.

The Secretary General of Amnesty International Germany said that the deliberate starvation of civilians constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, adding: "There is sufficient evidence that Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war."