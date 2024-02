A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on February 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

At least 29,092 Palestinians have been killed and 69,028 injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said today.

In the past 24 hours, 107 Palestinians were killed and 145 injured, the ministry added in a statement.