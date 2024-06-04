Over 1m forced to flee Gaza city of Rafah

UNRWA says they live in ‘unspeakable’ conditions; 40 more Palestinians killed as Israel pushes on with offensive

A Palestinian man carries the body of a young relative, killed by an Israeli airstrike the previous night, during preparations for a funeral outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Forced displacement has pushed over a million Palestinians away from the Gaza city of Rafah, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said yesterday.

Thousands of families now shelter in damaged and destroyed facilities in the city of Khan Younis, where the agency is providing essential services despite "increasing challenges", UNRWA said, adding: "Conditions are unspeakable".

Since early May, Israel's military has been carrying out what it says is a limited operation in Rafah to root out Hamas fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by the Palestinian group that runs Gaza.

Doubts grow over Gaza truce plan

Egypt rejects Israeli presence at Rafah crossing

Death toll in enclave rises to 36,479

The Israeli military has told civilians to go to an "expanded humanitarian zone" some 20 km (12 miles) away.

Many Palestinians have complained they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go, and have been moving up and down the Gaza Strip in the past few months.

Doubts were growing yesterday about a plan for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden as heavy fighting raged for a third day since his White House address.

An Israeli government spokesperson quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that US President Joe Biden, in advancing a plan to wind down the Gaza offensive, had published only some of the details.

"The war will be stopped for the purpose of returning hostages and then we will proceed with other discussions," spokesperson David Mencer quoted Netanyahu as saying, in what appeared a reiteration of Israel's refusal to call off the offensive against Hamas entirely before the group is destroyed.

But for now, the bombardments and combat showed no sign of easing in the Gaza offensive soon entering its ninth month that has devastated the Palestinian coastal territory of 2.4 million people, reports AFP.

Yesterday, the Israeli military said that over the past day its forces had struck "over 50 targets in the Gaza Strip". Gaza hospitals reported at least 19 people killed in overnight strikes.

Israel's offensive in the Gaza has killed at least 36,479 Palestinians and wounded 82,777 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said yesterday. Forty Palestinians have been killed and 150 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, meanwhile, said yesterday the Rafah border crossing critical to aid deliveries into Gaza from Egypt cannot operate again unless Israel relinquishes control and hands it back to Palestinians on the Gaza side.

Shoukry said the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty remained "a solid base for security and stability in the region and everyone must consider and take measures responsibly to preserve this important treaty", reports Reuters.

A group of United Nations experts called for all countries to recognise a Palestinian state to ensure peace in the Middle East. The call came less than a week after Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state, prompting anger from Israel.

The experts, including the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said recognition of a Palestinian state was an important acknowledgement of the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle towards freedom and independence.