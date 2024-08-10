Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza

A woman walks in a market in the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on August 7, 2024, following an Israeli raid. Photo: AFP

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday, while the Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command centre.

"The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties," the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a statement.

In its statement, the Israeli army said its air forces "struck command and control centre served as a hideout for Hamas members."