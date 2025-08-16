Occupied west bank: Halt new settlement construction plan

UN chief calls on Israel; 21 Palestinians, including seven aid seekers, killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

A Palestinian couple mourn the death of their son, Kanan Bakr, who was killed in an early morning Israeli strike on a tent in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Four more hunger-related deaths confirmed in Gaza

Heatwave in enclave turning makeshift 'homes into ovens'

20 Palestinians arrested during West Bank raids

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israeli authorities to immediately halt the advancement of plans of settlement construction in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, said the UN chief's spokesperson.

"Our position is clear -- the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law," said Stephane Dujarric in a note to correspondents on Thursday evening.

"Settlements further entrench the occupation, fuel tensions, and systematically erode the viability of a Palestinian State as part of a two-State solution," the note said.

Construction in the E1 area would sever the northern and southern West Bank, severely undermining the prospects for the realization of a viable, contiguous Palestinian State, the note added.

The E1 area, a stretch of land east of Jerusalem between the city and the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, is regarded as especially contentious because construction there would effectively cut off East Jerusalem from the northern West Bank.

Plans for building in the area have been frozen for years, largely due to international opposition, reports Anadolu Agency.

In the Gaza Strip, at least 21 Palestinians, including seven aid seekers, were killed in Israeli strikes, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.

Four more hunger-related deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of Palestinians who have starved to death during Israel's offensive in Gaza to 239, including 106 children.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave is compounding the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, where communities have endured nearly two years of relentless Israeli bombardment, forced displacement, and widespread hunger.

The makeshift shelters housing displaced Palestinians have no electricity, no air conditioning, no fans and no escape from the heat.

"These shelters trap the hot air, turning homes into ovens. Inside, families struggle to breathe, stay hydrated and survive," a resident said.

In a separate development, Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office (ASRA) has named 20 Palestinians confirmed to have been arrested during Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank since Thursday night.

Five young men from the same family were arrested in two raids in Nablus, while three mothers of Palestinians previously killed by Israeli forces were among eight taken from Qalqilya.

Six more people were arrested during Israeli incursions into parts of Jenin, the Jalazone refugee camp in Ramallah, and towns in Tulkarem.

The armed wing of Hamas has said its fighters hit an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in southern Zeitoun, Gaza City's largest neighbourhood, where Israeli forces have also stepped up deadly attacks.

The group said its fighters also targeted two houses where Israeli soldiers had taken cover during their withdrawal from an ambush site.