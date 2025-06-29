Nearly 1 lakh Palestinians killed in Gaza

Reports Israeli daily Haaretz

Mourners cry near the body of a Palestinian child who was killed in what the Gaza Health Ministry said were overnight Israeli airstrikes on tents sheltering displaced people, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Nearly 100,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, representing about 4 percent of the territory's population, said the Israeli daily Haaretz.

The death toll contradicts the number of fatalities given by Gaza's Health Ministry, which stood at over 56,300 since October 2023.

Haaretz on Friday said in addition to the high Palestinian deaths from Israeli attacks, many people also died from the indirect effects of the war such as hunger, cold and diseases amid a collapse of the health system in Gaza.

The daily said while Israeli spokespersons, journalists and influencers reject with knee-jerk disgust the death toll announced by Gaza's Health Ministry as exaggerated, more and more international experts "are stating that not only is this list, with all the horror it embodies, reliable – but that it may even be very conservative in relation to reality."

It cited a study conducted by Professor Michael Spagat, an economist at Holloway College at the University of London, a world-class expert on mortality in violent conflicts, about deaths in Gaza.

The study surveyed 2,000 households in the Palestinian enclave, comprising almost 10,000 people.

"They concluded that, as of January 2025, some 75,200 people died a violent death in Gaza during the war, the vast majority caused by Israeli munitions," it said.

According to the survey's data, 56% of those killed have been either children up to the age of 18 or women.

"That's an exceptional figure when compared with almost every other conflict since World War II," Haaretz said.

Spagat said the survey's data positions the Gaza war "as one of the bloodiest conflicts of the 21st century."

"Even if the overall number of war victims in Syria, Ukraine, and Sudan is higher in each case, Gaza is apparently in first place in terms of the ratio of combatants to noncombatants killed, as well as in terms of rate of death relative to population size."

Data also show that the proportion of women and children killed via a violent death in Gaza is more than double the proportion in almost every other recent conflict, including Kosovo (20 percent), northern Ethiopia (9 percent), Syria (20 percent), and Sudan (23 percent).

"I think we're probably at something like 4 percent of the population killed," Spagat said. "I'm not sure that there's another case in the 21st century that's reached that high."

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, despite international calls for a ceasefire.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.