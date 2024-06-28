Lack of unified Muslim Ummah behind misery of Gazans

Says foreign minister

Criticising the Israeli occupation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said what's going on in Gaza is unbearable and such incidents occur because of the lack of unity in the Muslim Ummah.

He made the remarks at the 36th convocation of the Islamic University of Technology in Gazipur this morning.

Addressing the students, the minister urged, "Currently, people have become self-centered. As a result, humanity is nonexistent now. We are continuously becoming like machines. I urge you not to become like machines."

The convocation ceremony, held at the university's auditorium, was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam.

Other speakers included Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, OIC assistant secretary-general for Economic Affairs, and Prof Saleh Ibrahim Alkasumi, chairman of the IUT governing board.

The organisers informed that 543 students from 14 countries graduated in this convocation.

Among them, 480 were from Bangladesh and 63 were international students.