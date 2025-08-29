Label Gaza conflict as genocide

Hundreds of UN staff pressure rights chief, cite UN’s past failure in Rwanda as a warning

Displaced Palestinians flee Gaza City toward southern areas of the Gaza Strip, including Nuseirat, yesterday, as Israeli forces intensify bombardment in the city’s suburbs. Photo: AFP

24 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Modest food aid increase not enough to stop starvation: WFP

Gaza health ministry records 4 deaths due to famine

Hundreds of UN staff at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Volker Turk have asked him to explicitly describe the Gaza war as an unfolding genocide, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter sent on Wednesday said the staff consider that the legal criteria for genocide in the nearly two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been met, citing the scale, scope and nature of violations documented there.

"OHCHR has a strong legal and moral responsibility to denounce acts of genocide," said the letter signed by the Staff Committee on behalf of over 500 employees. "Failing to denounce an unfolding genocide undermines the credibility of the UN and the human rights system itself," it added.

It cited the international body's perceived moral failure for not doing more to stop the 1994 Rwanda genocide that killed more than 1 million people.

There was no immediate response from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Israel has previously rejected accusations of genocide in Gaza, citing its right to self-defence following the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

The subsequent war in Gaza has killed almost 63,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while a global hunger monitor says part of it is suffering from famine.

Meanwhile, at least 24 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza overnight and yesterday morning, including a woman and her child in central Gaza's Bureij refugee camp, reports Al Jazeera.

Gaza's Ministry of Health has recorded four more deaths "due to famine and malnutrition" over the past 24 hours, including two children, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 317, including 121 children.

No buildings remain standing in the southern part of the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City as the Israeli ground operation launched earlier this month demolished more than 1,500 homes, according to Gaza's civil defence.

Since dawn yesterday, Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank, targeting journalists, reform activists, and freed prisoners amid intense raids and home invasions, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office (ASRA).

The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain told Reuters yesterday that more food aid is reaching Gaza but it still remains far from enough to prevent widespread starvation.

President Donald Trump presided over a policy meeting on Israel's war in Gaza and post-war plans for the Palestinian territory on Wednesday with input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said.

Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner discussed the hostage crisis, plans to escalate food aid deliveries, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters.

The official described the session as "simply a policy meeting," the type frequently held by Trump and his team.