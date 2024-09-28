KSA forms global alliance to push for solution

Saudi Arabia has formed a global alliance to push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

The alliance includes a number of Arab and Muslim countries and European partners, the Saudi state news agency reported, without specifying which countries had committed to join.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X the first meetings would be in Riyadh and Brussels.

After the eruption of the Israeli offensive in Gaza last October, Saudi Arabia put on ice US-backed plans for the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel, two sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking said earlier this year.

"Implementing the two-state solution is the best solution to break the cycle of conflict and suffering, and enforce a new reality in which the entire region, including Israel, enjoys security and coexistence", bin Farhan was quoted as saying.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said last week the kingdom would not recognise Israel without a Palestinian state.