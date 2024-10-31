Israel’s unrwa ban: UNSC expresses ‘grave concern’

The UN Security Council yesterday expressed "grave concern" over the Israeli parliament's adoption of a bill banning UNRWA, the main United Nations aid agency working with Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Council also called on Israel to "abide by its international obligations" and "respect the privileges and immunities" of the agency, a target of vehement Israeli criticism.

In a statement, the Council called on "all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation," saying the agency was the "backbone" of humanitarian relief in war-ravaged Gaza.

"No organization can replace or substitute UNRWA's capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance," the Council said.

The Security Council has struggled since the start of the Gaza offensive to speak with one voice due to Washington's power to veto in support of its ally Israel.

But yesterday, all Council members including the United States "strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA's operations and mandate."

"Any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the Agency's services and also implications for the region," it said.

The Council noted the firing of nine UNRWA employees in the wake of the October 2023 Hamas attacks, and emphasized the importance of ensuring "accountability for any violations of the Agency's policies related to the principle of neutrality."