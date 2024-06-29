Israeli warplanes strike north Gaza

Numerous casualties reported

An injured girl reacts while lying on a stretcher on the ground as women mourn the death of their relatives at the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah yesterday, following Israeli bombardments in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

Israel's military on Friday said it was conducting raids backed by air strikes in northern Gaza, killing "dozens" of fighters in an area where it had declared the command structure of Hamas dismantled months ago.

The operation in Shujaiya, on the edge of Gaza City, caused numerous casualties, witnesses and medics said on Thursday when it began.

Renewed fighting in Gaza's north followed comments on Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he said the "intense phase" of the war was winding down after almost nine months.

Experts say they foresee a potentially prolonged next phase.

Omer Dostri, a military expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said he expects the army to reduce its ground presence and to increasingly use drones and fighter jets "to further dismantle Hamas".

Yesterday in the Shujaiya area, an AFP correspondent witnessed an air strike and saw smoke rising. Artillery fire boomed.

In a statement, Israel's military said that, overnight Thursday, troops "started to conduct targeted raids" in the Shujaiya area as part of an operation that began earlier in the day.

Intelligence had indicated "the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Shujaiya", the military said, in its first details of the operation.

As troops went in, warplanes struck dozens of Hamas targets, it said, following other "significant" strikes that killed "dozens" of militants in the north.

Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, yesterday said it was fighting in the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Shujaiya and had targeted Israeli troops with mortar shells.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces had targeted the agency's headquarters while advancing in western Rafah.

Multiple agency staff were wounded, while two fire engines, an ambulance and an excavator used for rescuing people from under rubble were damaged, one of the agency's officials Mohammad al-Mughair told AFP.

On Thursday, a military spokesman told residents and displaced Gazans in a social media message to leave "for your safety".

They were asked to head south, to a declared "humanitarian zone" about 25 kilometres (15 miles) away.

An AFP photographer saw many Palestinians leaving on foot, carrying their belongings through rubble-strewn streets.

Hamas said Israeli forces were "starting a ground incursion", reporting "several" dead as "thousands flee under relentless bombing".

Elsewhere in the coastal strip, paramedics on Friday reported three people killed in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Fighting in Gaza comes alongside growing fears of a wider regional conflagration involving Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement. The two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire since the war in Gaza began.

The Israeli offensive has most uprooted most of the population and destroyed much of the territory's infrastructure, leaving residents struggling to survive.