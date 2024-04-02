Israeli troops leave Al Shifa Hospital ‘destroyed’

20 bodies recovered, some crushed by withdrawing vehicles

Palestinians inspect the damage to a part of the Al Shifa Hospital, the largest health facility in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli forces withdrew from the area yesterday. The intensive two-week military operation has left behind a wasteland of destroyed buildings and bodies strewn at the sprawling complex. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a two-week operation, the Israeli military said yesterday, leaving behind a wasteland of destroyed buildings and Palestinian bodies scattered in the dirt of the complex.

Hundreds of residents rushed to the area around the Gaza Strip's largest hospital to check on damage to the surrounding residential districts after fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group that administers Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had killed and detained hundreds of gunmen in clashes in the area of the hospital, and seized weaponry and intelligence documents. Hamas and medical staff deny that Palestinian fighters have any armed presence in hospitals.

A spokesman for Gaza's Civil Emergency Service said Israeli forces had executed two people whose bodies were found at the complex in handcuffs, and used bulldozers to dig up the grounds of the complex and exhume buried bodies.

Footage circulated on social media and not yet verified by Reuters showed the bodies of dead Palestinians, some covered in dirty blankets, scattered on the ground around the charred hulk of the hospital building, many of whose outer walls were missing.

It showed the grounds heavily ploughed up, and numerous buildings outside the facility either flattened or burned down.

A doctor told AFP more than 20 bodies had been recovered, some crushed by withdrawing vehicles.

Battles have also flared around other Gaza hospitals almost six months into the offensive that began on October 7.

The Hamas government press office said the army had blown up more than 20 houses within 24 hours in the main southern city of Khan Yunis, where battles have raged around the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals.

Meanwhile, in Egypt, mediators held talks with Israeli officials in a bid to bridge gaps between the positions of Hamas and Israel over reaching a ceasefire.

But a Palestinian official close to the mediation effort told Reuters: "There has been no sign of a breakthrough."

Israel's campaign has killed at least 32,845 people so far, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The United States and Israel were due to hold a virtual meeting yesterday on the planned offensive in Gaza's Rafah, a week after Israel called off a delegation's visit to Washington.

Deadly air strikes again pounded Gaza early yesterday, and battles raged in Gaza City and Khan Yunis, as the health ministry said at least 60 people had died during the night.

A second ship carrying relief goods via the Mediterranean was just off Gaza's coast yesterday, according to website Vesselfinder.com, days after leaving Cyprus.

Israeli police meanwhile said they had arrested the sister of Qatar-based Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as part of a terror probe, in the southern Israel town of Tel Sheva.

Police told AFP that Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, 57, who is an Israeli citizen, was taken into custody as part of investigation also involving Israel's security agency Shin Bet.