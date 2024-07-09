Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts

Residents report heavy fire; several buildings destroyed; 40 more Palestinians killed

People walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings along a street in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli forces bombarded Gaza City early yesterday and columns of tanks advanced into the heart of the city from different directions in what residents said was one of the heaviest attacks in the Palestinian territory since the start of the offensive.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service said it believed dozens of people were killed but emergency teams were unable to reach them because of ongoing offensives in Daraj and Tuffah in the east and Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra and Rimal further west.

Residents said neighbourhoods in Gaza City, which lies in the north of the Gaza Strip, had been bombed throughout the night into the early morning hours. Several multi-floor buildings have been destroyed, they added.

Thousands forced out of their homes

Mediators to host new talks to push for truce

Gaza death toll rises to 38,193

One Israeli tank thrust pushed people towards the western road near the Mediterranean, residents said.

"The enemy is behind us and the sea is in front of us, where we will we go?" said Abdel-Ghani, one Gaza City resident, who did not give his full name.

"Tank shells and missiles from the planes are falling on the roads and houses like hell from a volcano. People are running in all directions and no one knows where to go," Abdel-Ghani told Reuters via a chat app.

The Israeli military said in a statement it was mounting an operation against Hamas infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and that it had taken out of action more than 30 fighters.

The new Israeli offensive comes as Egypt, Qatar and the United States stepped up efforts to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as the Gaza offensive entered its tenth month.

Mediators were in contact with Hamas amid "intensive Egyptian meetings this week with all parties", Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News said.

At least 38,193 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the enclave since October 7, and 87,903 have been wounded, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said yesterday. A total of 40 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Gaza residents said tanks advanced from at least three directions yesterday and reached the heart of Gaza City, backed by heavy Israeli fire from the air and ground. That forced thousands of people out of their homes to look for safer shelter, which for many was impossible to find, and some slept on the roadside.

Medics at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City had to evacuate patients to the already crowded and under-equipped Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said. An Israeli strike in the eastern suburb of Shejaia killed four Palestinians, medics said.

The Palestinian Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said they fired mortar bombs against Israeli forces during the raid in southwest Gaza City.