Israeli tanks push into north, west of Rafah

28 more Palestinians, including senior Gaza health official, killed in bombing

An Israeli air strike at a medical clinic in Gaza City killed the director of Gaza's Ambulance and Emergency Department, the enclave's health ministry said yesterday, while Israel's military said the strike had killed a senior Hamas armed commander.

In Rafah, near the border with Egypt, Israeli forces which took control of the eastern, southern, and central parts of the city pursued their raid with tanks into the western and northern areas, said residents, describing heavy fighting.

The health ministry in Gaza said the killing of Hani al-Jaafarawi brought the number of medical staff killed by Israeli fire since October 7 to 500. At least 300 others have so far been detained.

Offensive won't end till Hamas no longer controls Gaza: Netanyahu

500 medical staff killed by Israeli fire since Oct 7

Gaza death toll rises to 37,626

In a statement, the Israeli military said the strike targeted Mohammad Salah, who it said was responsible for developing Hamas weaponry.

"Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organisation, and he commanded a number of Hamas terrorist squads that worked on developing weapons," it said.

More than eight months into the fighting, international mediation backed by the United States has so far failed to bring a ceasefire agreement. Hamas says any agreement must bring an end the offensive, while Israel says it will agree only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

In the north of the enclave, where Israel had said its forces completed operations months ago, residents said tanks had pushed back into Gaza City's Zeitoun suburb and were pounding several areas there.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,626 people have been killed during more than eight months of offensive. The toll includes at least 28 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Since early May, fighting has focused on Rafah, on Gaza's southern edge where around half of the enclave's 2.3 million people had been sheltering after fleeing other areas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the phase of intense fighting against Hamas would end "very soon", but that the offensive would not end until the group no longer controls the Palestinian enclave.

In an interview with Israel's channel 14 later on Sunday, he said forces based in Gaza would be freed to move to the north, where Israel has warned of a potential full-blown war against Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, which has struck the border region in what it says is solidarity with the Palestinians.

"After the intense phase is finished, we will have the possibility to move part of the forces north. And we will do this," Netanyahu said.